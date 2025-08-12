Police arrest six over Lagos kidnappings

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained six suspects for allegedly kidnapping two people.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, confirmed this to newsmen on Monday when he addressed a news conference at the command headquarters.

Jimoh said the suspects were apprehended for conspiracy and abduction.

On July 13, one Ayogu Kelvin of Yaba reported that unknown persons abducted his 16-year-old son.

They allegedly collected N2,000,000, a headset, school bag, and an iPhone 12.

Based on the report, detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted swiftly.

They traced and arrested the suspects, aged between 22 and 26.

Similarly on August 1, police tracked and apprehended a prime suspect in the July 18 abduction of a victim at Ayetoro, Ijanikin.

The suspect was caught at Ogijo in Ogun State.

The gang allegedly robbed the victim of N5,000,000 during the incident.

Recovered exhibits included a Toyota RAV4 (Reg. No. KWL 883 DL), one bulletproof vest, two number plates, three POS machines, and two security personnel identity cards.

A woman, identified as the owner of the account used to receive the crime’s proceeds, was also arrested.

According to CP Jimoh, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other gang members.

