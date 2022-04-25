Police arrest six over alleged theft of 40,000 litres of PMS

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested six persons over alleged stealing of 40,000 litres of premium motor spirit in Kaduna.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on April 19, at about 10am, the command received a complaint, through the Area Commander, Jere Area Office, from the complainant, Bakura Bukar of Mararaban Jos, Kaduna.

He said that Bukar reported that on April 16, he entrusted his truck, with registration number: BAM 02 XA, loaded with 40,000 litres of PMS, valued at N6.2 million, to his driver for delivery to Kaduna from Lagos.

The police spokesman said that on April 18, at about 11pm, at Issah U-turn on Abuja-Kaduna Road, the driver had a flat tyre and had to pull off the road in order to replace the deflated tyre.

He added: “While the driver was trying to replace the deflated tyre, three unknown persons came in a Sedan car and attacked him and his motor-boy.

“These three unknown attackers tied him and his motor-boy in a nearby bush.”

Jalige further explained that the victims later struggled to free themselves and returned to the road only to discover that their truck, loaded with PMS, had been taken to an unknown destination.

Jalige said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Yekini Ayoku, had ordered full investigation into the matter, adding that detectives were immediately detailed to swing into action with a view to apprehending the culprits.

He said that the team acted on intelligence and succeeded in arresting three suspects in connection with the offence.

The police spokesman said further investigation revealed that the stolen product was deposited in two filling stations.

He said that the operators of the said filling stations, whom he described as strong collaborators in the crime, were equally apprehended with the three other suspects.

“The operatives, in the process of investigation, also recovered the operational vehicle of the criminals, one jackknife and the stolen truck as well as the product,” he said.

Jalige added that the suspects had since confessed to have been members of a syndicate, notorious for such acts, adding that they were currently assisting in the investigation.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

He added that deliberate efforts were being made by the command to apprehend all the remaining members of the syndicate members and their collaborators, if any, to prevent future occurrence.