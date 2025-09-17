Police arrest six illegal miners in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested six illegal miners in Paiko, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by its Public Relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Wednesday in Minna.

Abiodun said the suspects were arrested at an illegal mining site at Dangado Village on Saturday, following information received from members of the public.

The police spokesman said mining equipment were recovered from the suspects ,adding they were armed with dangerous weapons.

“The suspects were arrested with three water pump engines, two diggers, head pans, knives, cutlasses, shovels and some illicit drugs.

“Similarly, some illegal mining locations in Chanchaga were also raided and some suspects were arrested,” he said.

Abiodun said the suspects were under investigation and would be charged to court for prosecution accordingly.

