Police arrest seven suspects for stoning driver to death

The Police in Ondo State said seven suspects have been arrested for stoning a 35-year-old driver to death.

The driver, Olorunfemi Tope had on April 10 in an accident killed one person and injured others along Ijoka road in Akure.

The driver was subsequently mobbed to death and the video of the incident shared on the internet.

The State’s Police Spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya told newsmen Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital that the seven people were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Odunlami-Omisanya, out of the seven, Amos Victor, Boboye Ismail, Olatunji Samuel and Farotimi Pelumi, are the principal suspects.

He stated that they were among those captured in the video attacking the deceased.

He related that the suspects would be arraigned in court on charges of arson and murder, after the conclusion of investigation.

“We have said it without number that jungle justice is illegal and against the law.

“When there is an accident, our focus is how to rescue the victims by taking them to nearest hospitals for first aid and never take laws into our hands.

“It’s wrong for anybody to snip the life of anybody; we should allow the law to take its course, because it’s not in anybody’s place to kill anyone,” the spokesperson said.