Police arrest seven more suspected cult members, recover ammunition

The Edo State Police Command on Sunday said its men arrested seven suspected cult members in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the police command on Friday arrested and presented seven cult members, allegedly members of Eiye and Aiye cults.

Iwegbu listed the suspects as Andrew Owhoyavwosa, 22; Joseph Meshak, 25; Osazee Solomon, 35; Godswill Obasohan, 25; Charles Odiase, 52; and Okoh Peter, 68.

They were arrested by the Ekiadolor Sector within Ekowe community, while the seventh one was arrested at Igbe Road in Auchi Etsako west LGA of the state.

According to her, the arrest was to check the menace and excesses of cultism in Edo State and unnecessary killings in the state.

Iwegbu said: “On the 02/07/2022, operatives of Edo state police Command, Ekiadolor sector while on routine township patrol within Ekowe community and environs, intercepted some suspected cultists at the community youth house.

“The Suspects, on sighting the police operatives, took to their heels from the scene of their unlawful assembly.

“This action attracted the attention of the operatives and they gave them a hot chase which led to the arrest of the six suspects.

“On the spot search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of two locally made single barrel guns, one locally cut to size single barrel gun, 30 live cartridges, one first aid box, Kolanuts, eggs, cowries, one dead chicken, seven handsets and cash sum of thirty-seven thousand Naira.”

Iwegbu said in a related development, “operatives of the command in collaboration with local vigilantes on 03/07/2022, while on routine patrol along Igbe road in Auchi Etsako West LGA of Edo, intercepted a motorcyclist who was acting suspiciously.

“In an attempt to stop the rider by the operatives, he fired a gun shot in an attempt to scare the team of operatives to enable his escape but was subdued and arrested.”

She added that on the spot search conducted on him led to the recovery of one locally-made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one live cartridge and other items.

She, however, said during preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to belong to the dreaded Vikings Confraternity.

She added that after completion of Investigations, the seven suspects world be charged to Court.

—