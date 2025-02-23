Police arrest serial car thief in Jigawa, recover stolen vehicle

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested an ex-convict for allegedly stealing a car in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Lawan Shiisu, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Sunday.

Shiisu said the suspect, identified as Alhassan Isa, a resident of Shuwarin Village, Kiyawa Local Government Area, was arrested after stealing the car in Aujara Village in Jahun LGA.

“On February 21, at about 8:30am, one Abdurrahman Sadiq, a staff of Nigeria Institute of Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) reported at Dutse Police Division and reported that his motor vehicle, a Mazda 323, model f, with Registration number MNA 139 HK had been stolen.

“The vehicle owner, a resident of Aujara villige, Jahun LGA, said that he forgot the key inside the car, but unfortunately, when he woke up in the morning, he discovered that it had been stolen,” the command’s PRO said.

Shiisu said that upon receipt of the report, detectives from Dutse Division and the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Dutse swung into action.

“And following a collaborative effort and in-depth investigation, one Alhassan Isa ‘m’ (a.k.a Tata) of Shuwarin town of Kiyawa LGA was arrested and the stolen vehicle was recovered in his possession,” the spokesman said.

Shiisu said that when interrogated, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, adding that investigation also revealed that the suspect was an ex-convict.

According to him, Isa is currently facing several other charges bordering on motorcycle and tricycle theft.

Shiisu said that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“The suspect will be arraigned in the same court that granted his bail, where he will face the full force of the law,” the command’s spokesman said.

