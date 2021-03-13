The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 70-year-old for raping an 11-year-old.

It was gathered that on March 8 at about 9pm, one Mamman Musa reported one Danladi Habibu, 70, at Danja Police Station of Hayin Asibiti Quarters that on the same date at about 4pm, the suspect lured his 11-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building and had unlawful canal knowledge of the victim.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, confirmed the development, adding that investigation was ongoing.

Similarly, one Abdullahi Idris of kafi village Kankara reported one Abubakar Shehu, 28, of Bakin Dam Quarters Malumfashi at Kankara Police Station for having canal knowledge of his daughter.

Isah stated that one of the same date at about 4pm the suspect lured Idris’s 13-year-old daughter of the same address into Science Secondary School and had unlawful canal knowledge of the victim.

A 24-year-old was also arrested for raping and impregnating a minor.

It was gathered that on March 5 at about 6pm, one Adamu Sani of Yammawa Quarters reported at the Central Police Station Katsina that one Usman Abdul of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters Katsina on several occasions lured his 15-year-old daughter who is living with the suspect’s mother to different locations within Katsina metropolis where he had sexual intercourse with the victim as a result of which she conceived and is three months pregnant.

Similarly, on March 3 at about 2pm, one Asma’u Garba reported one Aminu Abubakar of Kofar Sauri Quarters that he lured her daughter, Hajara, and had unlawful canal knowledge of the victim.