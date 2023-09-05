Police arrest security guards for allegedly shooting man in the eye

The Police Command in Ogun on Tuesday said it had arrested two security men for allegedly shooting a man in the eye as a result of a misunderstanding in Sango-Ota area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Sango-Ota, said the suspects were arrested on Sept. 2.

According to her, the unfortunate incident happened when a case of attempted murder was reported in Sango-Ota.

She explained that one Abiodun Fatai reported that his younger brother, Ramon Rasaq was involved in an altercation with security men on their street.

Fatai said a quarrel ensued when Rasaq opened the gate himself as the two security men, Michael Adelayo and Ganiyu Saka, were not at their security post at the time his brother (Rasaq) got to the gate, making his way into the street.

This led to a quarrel, and during the ensuing scuffle, one of the security men, Saka shot Rasaq in the eye.

“Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a traditional healer who successfully removed seven pellets from his right eye.

“The CSP Saleh Dahiru, the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Sango Ota, provided the necessary medical forms for Rasaq to be transferred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“At the hospital, he received immediate medical attention to stabilise his condition, but unfortunately he lost his right eye. The doctor on duty assured that Rasaq was currently responding positively to treatment,” said Odutola.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, had directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.