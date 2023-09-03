Police arrest scavenger, recover stolen items in Ogun

The Police Division in Itele Awori under Ogun State Police Command has arrested 21-year-old Ibrahim Adamu, who disguised himself as a scavenger of condemned iron scraps, with some items believed to be stolen.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a press release signed Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Odutola disclosed that the suspect confessed that there are two of them who specialise in breaking into unsuspecting members of the public houses in their absence to steal their valuables, adding that other fleeing suspect identified as Azonto, said to have hailed from Adamawa, and an orphan who works on condemned iron scraps (same as Adamu) is currently at large.

The statement indicated that the accused escaped while the policemen gave him a hot chase but could not be found, adding that the operatives have embarked on a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The statement reads in part: “When the policemen searched the sack of the suspect, some of the items recovered were seven ceiling fans, blades and cable wires, when he was arrested and taken to the station, he played dumb and unable to provide satisfactory information on how he came about the items in his possession.

Also Read:

“No dangerous weapon or gun was found on him, just the sack containing the items mentioned above and from careful observation,the items are not condemned or disposed by the owner, but vandalised useful items. The suspect has been handed over to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigations, at conclusions of investigation he will be charged to Court”.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police Alamutu Mustapha said he is abreast of the surge in recent menace constituted by scavengers and scrap pickers.

Odutola said the CP has mandated the immediate arrest of anyone found vandalising government property or property of the people in the guise of being a scavenger.