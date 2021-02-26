The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 29 year-old Onyekachi Ede for robbery and kidnapping activities.

The police recovered a locally made gun and seven live round cartridges from the suspect in an Estate at Emene, an outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the suspect was arrested on February 15.

Ndukwe noted that the feat was achieved by the command’s operatives in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group that worked on a co-ordinated intelligence and information gathering.

He said Ede’s arrest was as a result of a distress call received that a victim was being kidnapped.

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt, while other members of the kidnap gang escaped after a hot chase by the team.

The spokesman revealed that an investigation was ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of his gang.

“A full scale discreet investigations have been intensified into the unfortunate incident to arrest his fleeing members and charge them to court,” he added.