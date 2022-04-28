Police arrest Rivers PDP governorship aspirant

A Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has been arrested by a team of policemen on Thursday evening.

Dagogo, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Degema-Bonny federal constituency, was picked at the PDP zonal secretariat.

The Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri had alleged that Dagogo led suspected cultists to disrupt the screening of National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates on Wednesday, but Dagogo had since denied the allegation.

Farah had arrived at the secretariat at about past 6pm and walked into the hall where the panel was conducting the screening, but some policemen followed him soon afterwards.

Few minutes afterwards, Dagogo was seen coming out surrounded by heavily armed security agents who took him outside the office premises and into a patrol van with the inscription ‘Operation C4i-027’.

The patrol van immediately made a quick turn, as a handful of uniformed men jumped at the back and the driver zoomed off.