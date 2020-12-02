The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested suspected recruitment fraudsters.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

It was learnt that on November 10, acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from Utako Division arrested one John Edet, 45, and Godslove John, 36, along Berger axis for being linked to the floating and illegal operation of an organisation: Traffic Watch and Development Initiative.

According to the CP, the suspects stated that they are participants of the scheme as they fraudulently collect N30,000 and above from unsuspecting members of the public for recruitment form/fee into the above-mentioned organisation and issuing uniforms to their victims.

Ciroma stated that the suspected leader of the organisation, one Aplea John, is currently at large, adding that effort was in place to arrest the fleeing suspect.

The CP noted that the exhibits recovered from the suspects were five big bags containing orange and black uniforms, one big bag containing ranks and badges, boots and peak caps, one big bag of reflective jackets and one bundle of unused material.

In another development, on November 25, acting on tip off, Police Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department and the Federal Inland Revenue Service arrested one Bernard Dogo, 28; Charles Unazi, 35; Godwin Agiangie, 30; and Marcelinus Agiangie, 36, at Kado Kuchi for being members of a four-man job racketeering syndicate operating along Jahi-Kado Kuch axis.

The CP stated that the suspects were arrested while “capturing” the data of their unsuspecting victims for “FIRS recruitment”.

Ciroma said the suspects stated further that the mastermind of the fraudulent exercise was one Clement Agiangie, aka Don Clem, who is currently at large.

Ciroma noted that concerted effort was being made to arrest the suspect.

Exhibits recovered with the suspects were one dell mini laptop, four mobile phones, one Toyota RAV4 and forms containing the data of their victims.

Relatedly, on November 26, acting on intelligence, Police Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested one John Okoh, 30, at Bwari for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects stated that he and one Kanadi Dauda fraudulently obtained money from their victims under the guise of providing them with employment.

The CP stated that efforts is being made to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect are 17 counterfeit appointment letters.

Ciroma added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.