Police arrest principal suspect in murder of 22-year-old housewife in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Shu’aibu Abdulkadir, in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old housewife, Rumaisa Haruna.

The deceased was killed in her matrimonial home at Tsamiyar Duhuwa, Farawa Quarters, Kano on April 6.

Abdulkadir, a resident of Madatai Quarters in Kano, was arrested on May 23 following weeks of intelligence-led investigations and technical operations.

The command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that he trespassed into the victim’s residence, strangled her, and stabbed her in the neck, leading to her death.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” Kiyawa said.

