Police arrest pregnant woman for assaulting maid

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 30-year-old pregnant woman, Eucharia Ndigwe, who allegedly pierced her maid’s body with knife for failure to wash a bag.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

Hundeyin said the woman was arrested on Saturday by the Ijanikin Police Division after the police got information that the victim, one Florence Anienene, was injured with a knife by her aunty.

“The woman was arrested. It was discovered that she is heavily pregnant and was transferred to Gender Unit of the command where they will work with the Lagos state Domestic, Sexual and Gender Violence Agency.

“While she is there, they will take care of her medically while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

NAN reports that a viral video has been circulating on the social media showing a teenage girl, who identified herself as Chinaza Anienene, from Anambra, with an open wound with blood gushing out from the left side of her body.

The video was recorded by someone, who claimed to be a concerned neighbour to the teenager.

Chinaza in the video claimed her aunty pieced her body with a knife because she failed to wash a bag given to her by the woman.

The concerned neighbour in the video claimed that he used to hear the teenager’s cries.

The concerned neighbour said that he heard the teenager’s cry again on Friday and decided to visit the apartment, where he found blood dripping from the girl’s body.