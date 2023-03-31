Police arrest Portable after 72 hours stand-off

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested Habeeb Okikiola, with Portable as stage name, after a 72-hour stand-off.

The Command had given Portable 72 hours to report at its headquarters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

That was on Tuesday.

But until he was arrested on Friday, Portable insisted he would not report at the Eleweran police headquarters.

Some operatives of the Command had on Monday stormed the bar of Portable in Sango area of Ogun State.

In a live post on the social media, he said the policemen had no right to visit his bar and scare his customers away.

He said if there was anything wrong he had done, he should have been invited to answer questions and not for policemen to storm his bar.

After the ultimatum for him to report himself was issued, Portable justified further why he would not do so.

Confirming the arrest of the singer on Friday, the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he would remain in custody until Monday when he would be arraigned.