The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 39-year-old Pastor of Land of Testimony Ministry, Mmayen Odiuotip, over alleged child theft.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

Odiuotip’s church is located on Marina Road in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

Fredrick said other suspects in the alleged crime were Esther Esin, female, 41, of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government; Rose Asuquo, female, 32, of Mbak Atai, Itu LGA; and Ubong Akpan, male, 42 of Mbak Atai, Itu LGA.

Others are Samuel Idobo, male, 40, of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom LGA; and Eno Peter, female, 40, of Ikot Andem Itam, Itu LGA.

He said: “The unwavering efforts of the command toward decimation of child theft paid off as the command arrested notorious members in the state.”

Fredrick explained that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence in June.

He noted that the kingpin of the syndicate, Rose Ekpenyong, female, allegedly conspired with the aforementioned suspects and sold a stolen baby girl in 2018.

Fredrick said the pastor had confessed to the offence, saying the baby was bought for her sister, Esin.

“Consequently, the operatives swung into action and apprehended her, while the baby was rescued,” he said.

Fredrick called on members of the public to give useful information that would help the command to apprehend perpetrators of child theft.