The Edo State Police Command has paraded five suspects who allegedly murdered and buried a Benin-based lawyer, Osobase Omo-Iyoha, in a shallow grave.

The suspects were paraded by the Command’s Commissioner, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, on Monday.

Kokumo gave the names of the five suspects as Osasu Osadolor Afro, Emmanuel David, Valentine Dibie, Uwadia Taiwo Uhumwagho and Saturday Imagbe.

He said they killed and buried their victim in a bizarre manner.

Kokumo said items recovered from the suspect included two cars, a new cutlass with blood stains, two shovels and one hoe.

He said the police under his watch have recorded tremendous breakthrough within a short time and would want to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

He said: “I have come to build on the good achievements of my predecessor.

“I also want to say clearly that we will encourage community participation in policing in Edo State because this, of course, will be in total agreement with the current philosophy of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“So, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the communities are actively involved in the policing project.”

Speaking on his involvement in the murder of Osobase, Osadolor said the deceased engaged him and his friend in a fight and during the process, he was hit on his head and he died.

He said: “It was a case of two fighting and my friend hit him with a stick on the head and he died.

“I was not the one that buried him but my friends did.

“He was buried very close to my house.”

When asked how he was arrested by the police, he said he willingly surrounded himself.