The Lagos State Police Command has arrested over 200 club goers and workers at popular Cubana Night Club in Lagos State for an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols on February 27.

It was learnt that detectives attached to the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team stormed the club in the early hours of Saturday to make the arrest after receiving a tipoff that a large crowd gathered at the club house.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest.

Adejobi said the IGP Monitoring unit will soon hand over the arrested persons to the command.

He said after this, they will be paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.