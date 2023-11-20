Police arrest one over killing of HND 1 Poly student

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the death of a student of Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Toyin Bamidele.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Command’s Commissioner, CP Victor Olaiya.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the student was on Thursday found lying in a pool of her blood in her rented apartment at Dapson Extension area of Offa.

The police command said it received information through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa that on November 16, 2023 at about 5:20pm an HND 1 student of the institution was found lying in a pool of blood at Dapson Area, Offa.

The statement identified the deceased as Toyin Bamidele, who, until her death, was studying Food Technology at the institution.

Olaiya said in the statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital: “On receipt of the information, a team of investigators, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa division, was dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner.”

The statement further stated that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

It added that a suspect had been apprehended in connection with the case and was presently helping the police in their investigation.

It said: “The command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling, looking for what and who to devour.

“The command will not relent in her onerous duty to ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property, while reiterating its determination to get to the root of this crime.”