Police arrest Officers counting money inside viral video + Video

The Delta State Police Command says it has arrested four of its officers seen in a viral video counting bundles of money inside a patrol vehicle.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a terse statement on his X handle.

Edafe said the policemen, in the patrol vehicle that had Asaba, the Delta State capital, inscribed on its body, have been arrested.

He said two of the policemen who are Inspectors, have been detained on the orders of the command’s Commissioner.

He said they are awaiting orderly room trial.

He said the two others, who are Senior Police Officer, have been issued queries.

Edafe tweeted: “The policemen in the embarrassing video have been identified and arrested.

“They appeared before the CP today, the four personnel, two of them who are senior officers have been queried while the two inspectors have been detained and awaiting an orderly room trial.”

