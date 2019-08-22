Police in Abia say policeman who crushed a widow to death has been arrested and being investigated.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Aba.

Ogbonna described the death of the widow as an unfortunate incident, stressing that the driver, a policeman, had been taken into custody pending police investigation.

He also confirmed that the body of the deceased, who was identified as Peace Edu, had been deposited in a mortuary after a contact with her family members.

NAN reports that the widow whose age was put at about 50 years was on Wednesday crushed to death in a most painful manner within the premises of Aba Central Police Station.

An eyewitness, who gave her name as Grace Onyeike, said she knew the widow, Edu, was always visiting the Aba Area Command and the Central Police Station to sell clothing materials to policemen.

Onyeike said that the accident involved a Mercedes Emel 320 (ML320), driven by the Divisional Traffic Officer-2(DTO-2) of the Aba CPS, simply identified as SUPO Innocent.

She said that Innocent was trying to reverse and remove the vehicle for another vehicle whose owner wanted to leave the compound.

She said that it was in the process of removing the car that Innocent lost control of the car and pinned the widow to a wall at the station.

The eye witness, who said she visited CPS for a different purpose, said the woman died on the spot following the impact of the car on her abdominal region, leading to much loss of blood.

She said that the victim appeared dead before she was pulled out of the wall and taken to the Police Clinic at the Aba Area Command compound adjourning the CPS.

According to her, the late widow has a daughter called Blessing, and hails from Adah in Ebonyi.

She said: “It was not up to 20 seconds after I saw the Mama and just greeted her that she was crushed by the Mercedes Jeep.

“It was an accident that no one can explain or understand because that place is a small place to warrant such an impact.”

Another source at the station told NAN that the Mercedes Jeep, involved in the accident, belonged to the newly promoted Supo Innocent’s friend.

He said that Innocent was asked by a superior officer to quickly move the vehicle from a particular parking space, which was what he was trying to do, when the tragedy struck.