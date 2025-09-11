Police arrest ‘Obi of Lagos’ during installation

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained a self-proclaimed traditional ruler, who attempted to deceive the public by unlawfully parading himself as the “Obi of Lagos”, during an unauthorised installation ceremony.

The command’s deputy spokesperson and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that the suspect and three accomplices were apprehended on Wednesday.

“The 65-year-old principal suspect, an indigene of Obodoukwu Ancient Kingdom, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo, was apprehended alongside three co-conspirators of ages 41, 51 and 65,” he said.

Oluseyi said that intelligence available to the command indicated that the group had finalised arrangements to unveil a prototype of a purported N1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” on Saturday at Apple Hall, Amuwo Odofin.

He said: “Acting on the information, the police promptly sealed off the venue in order to forestall any breach of the peace and to protect unsuspecting members of the public from being misled.

“In furtherance of this preventive action, the command deployed adequate manpower, including conventional police operatives, Eko Strike Force teams, and other tactical squads, to the premises earmarked for the ceremony.

“Their presence was to guarantee that the event did not hold as planned and to ensure that public order and peace within the area were not compromised.”

According to the police image maker, the suspects are currently in detention and investigation is progressing into their nefarious activities.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and they will be charged to court accordingly,” he said.

Oluseyi said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, urged the public to beware of impostors exploiting traditional institutions.

He said: “CP Jimoh warns members of the public to remain vigilant against impostors and criminal elements who attempt to exploit revered cultural and traditional institutions for selfish gains.

“The commissioner reiterates that such actions are unlawful, contrary to the statutes of Lagos State, and capable of breaching the peace of the society.”

According to Oluseyi, the command will continue to enforce the law firmly and decisively against any individual or group engaging in acts that undermine legality, public order, and the integrity of the state.

