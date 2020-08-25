It was gathered that the suspect was arrested through native intelligence in Akute axis of Lagos, where he was relaxing in a hotel.

Oladiran, 40, has no fixed address but goes about Ikorodu looking for whose phone or laptop computer to snatch.

He operates during the early hours of the day and late at night.

The suspect has been putting up with his girlfriend, who works in a hotel as a waitress, with whom he has a child.

Whenever the lady is not available, he hangs within the hotel premises.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Zone, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hauwa Idris Adamu, the last operation Oladiran went for, which led to his arrest was when he preyed on a woman at Ori-Okuta, Agric area of Ikorodu around 11pm on March 29, 2020.

Oladiran was unable to rob the woman of her mobile phone before she went into her compound, but he somehow got to know that the woman lives alone with her two children.

The suspect did hang around until later that night when he scaled the fence to gain entrance into the compound and was able to enter the building through the kitchen, went upstairs and hit the woman as the frightened mother of two pleaded for her life and that of her children, while she offered him her phone and laptop computer.

Oladiran ransacked the whole building and found some frozen food stocked in the freezer and boiled some for himself, went to the victim and told her all he was doing in the kitchen, while he threatened to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the woman when he is done eating what he was preparing in the kitchen.

While he returned to the kitchen to dish what he had cooked, the helpless woman jumped from upstairs, raised an alarm and called out for help.

The suspect then escaped with the woman’s phone.

The case was then reported to Operatives of the Zonal Monitoring Unit, who, after several attempts to get him, escaped through the ceiling, was finally able to arrest the suspect through native intelligence in Akute axis of Lagos, where he was relaxing in a hotel.

Adamu said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be accordingly charged to court for prosecution upon completion of investigation.