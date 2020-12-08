The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Fatai Ismail, aka Small, a notorious armed robber who has been terrorising residents of Langbasa area, Ajah. Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the 23-year-old was arrested by the police, with the help of some community members when he went to attack a supermarket on November 29, 2020.

The supermarket was located at Folarin Bus Stop, Ajah area.

The male suspect, who was confirmed to be a cultist, was arrested by the police command in 2017 for a similar offence and charged to court.

He was arrested with one locally made pistol, with some cartridges, which he claimed was procured from a man (name withheld), who is presently at large.