Police arrest notorious bandit in Katsina

Police in Katsina State have arrested a notorious bandit, identified as Adamu Abdulrahman, 30, of Cidawaki village in Safana Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made the announcement in a statement Tuesday in Katsina.
He said that the suspect was arrested based on credible intelligence.
Isah said that Abdulrahman was a member of a notorious syndicate of terrorists under the leadership of one Lawal Dantarugu, hibernating in the forest.
Isah said that Abdulrahman confessed to have participated in several attacks on communities in Safana and Dutsinma local government areas of the state, kidnapped people and rustled animals.
The Spokesman said that the suspect also mentioned names of eight of his accomplices.