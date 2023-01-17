Police arrest notorious bandit in Katsina

Police in Katsina State have arrested a notorious bandit, identified as Adamu Abdulrahman, 30, of Cidawaki village in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made the announcement in a statement Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the suspect was arrested based on credible intelligence.

Isah said that Abdulrahman was a member of a notorious syndicate of terrorists under the leadership of one Lawal Dantarugu, hibernating in the forest.