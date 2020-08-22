The Enugu State Police Command has arrested nine suspected criminals for various offences in a single operation within the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday in Enugu, also said one locally-made pistol with two live cartridges, seven motorcycles and motorcycles’ spare parts were recovered.

According to him, the suspected criminals were between the ages of I8 and 24.

Ndukwe said: “The command wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of the state that it has successfully arrested nine male suspects involved in conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and receiving of stolen property.

“A brief history of the breakthrough shows that two of the suspects were arrested on August 7, by operatives of the command attached to Udenu Area Command, while on stop-and-search duty at Inyi, along Enugu/Makurdi expressway and recovered one locally-made pistol with two live cartridges from them.

“They were subsequently transferred to the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit for further investigation, which resulted in the arrest of four other gang members in Enugu-Ezike community on August 16 at about 0330hrs.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspects confessed to being members of Vikings Confraternity and a notorious armed robbery gang operating within Igbo-Etiti and Nsukka axis of the state.

“It further reveals that one of the suspects made his residence the gang’s criminal hideout and venue for planning their operations.

“While three other members of the gang were recipients of the robbed motorcycles and other criminal proceeds.”

The police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, had commended the operatives for the breakthrough.

He said the Commissioner also charged the various police units in the state to redouble their efforts at preventing and/or detecting acts of crimes and criminality.

“The command further entreats residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to support the command by promptly reporting suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station,” he said.

Ndukwe added that the command’s hotlines are: 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172.