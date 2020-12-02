The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a seven-man car theft syndicate and recovered firearms from the members.

It was gathered that following a coordinated stop and search operation on November 15, Police Detectives from Bwari Division arrested Abbas Ibrahim, 32; John Aefa, 36; John Ofo, 35; Jerry Bulus, 32; Uzochukwu Michael, 34; Abdulrahman Suleiman, 42; and Stanley Okeke, 34, all male, at Sabon-Gari along Bwari axis.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, who spoke Wirth newsmen on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested by eagle-eyed Police Operatives after dispossessing their victim of his vehicle at gunpoint and attempting to escape, unknown to them that the vehicle had a tracking device installed.

The CP stated that the suspects also confessed to being responsible for car theft and several atrocities perpetrated along that axis.

Exhibits recovered from them were one light blue unregistered Toyota Matrix, three locally made pistols, four live cartridges, nine mobile phones and six ATM cards of different banks

Similarly, November 16, acting on tip off, Police Detectives from the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit arrested one Siraju Ibrahim, 38, a member of a two-man gang in Zamfara State for car snatching and theft.

The CP noted that the suspect confessed that his gang specialises in monitoring their unsuspecting victims before carrying out their mission along Abuja-Kaduna axis.

Ciroma said that concerted effort was being made to apprehend one Abdullahi, who is at large.

Exhibits recovered were one silver colour Toyota Matrix-ABC-584PA and one ash colour Toyota Camry.

In another development, November 19, the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit arrested one Farouk Umar in Kaduna for stealing the vehicle of his employer.

Umar stated that he intended to use the stolen vehicle for commercial purposes before he was arrested by the eagle-eyed operatives.

Exhibit recovered: one Toyota Prado with registration number DD117ABC

Ciroma added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.