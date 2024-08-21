Police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly robbing, raping passenger

Osun State Police Command says it has arrested a 29-year-old commercial motorcyclist for allegedly robbing his passenger of her valuables and also raped her.

SP Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson, made this known when it paraded the suspect and others at the state police headquarters on Wednesday in Osogbo.

According to Opalola, the suspect, who operates in the Ile-Ife metropolis, picked up a female passenger at Obafemi Awolowo University campus area to Moro Town but allegedly robbed and raped her along the way.

“On July 26, about 7:05p.m, the complainant engaged the services of a commercial motorcyclist (names withheld) from Obafemi Awolowo University campus, Ile-Ife to Moro Town.”

Opalola said on getting to RCC junction along Ilesa/Ibadan Expressway, Ile-Ife, the suspect diverted into a nearby bush and robbed her of her iPhone XS Max valued N320,000, Samsung Galaxy A71 valued N150,000, Airtel Wi-Fi valued N10,000.

She alleged that he also stole the cash sum of N20,000 from her before he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

Opalola said the suspect also cut the pubic hair, armpit hair, head hair of his victim and threatened to kill her if she dared to report the ugly incident to anyone.

She said the victim was taken to the Police Hospital in Osogbo for treatment while the investigating team went after and arrested the suspect.

In similar development, Opalola said the command has arrested a suspect, who resides in Lagos in connection with a mini bus that was allegedly stolen in Lagos but brought to Osun to be dismantled.

She said another suspect, said to be a member of the Black Axe/Aye confraternity, alleged to have been terrorizing Osogbo metropolis and environs with his deadly gang was also arrested.

Opalola said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly robbed a store at Alaagba’s compound area, Ita-Olokan, Osogbo and inflicted injuries on the shop owner and his customers before he allegedly stole two iphones.

Also Read:

She said an alleged member of the Black Axe confraternity, popularly known as ‘Devil’ , said to be terrorising Egbatedo and other parts of Osogbo, was arrested after a cult clash at Gbemu area of Osogbo.

She said all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigations

Opalola urged the public to always avail the Police with information that would help curtail criminal activities in the state.

Post Views: 0