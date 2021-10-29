Police arrest mother, son for killing neighbor in Ogun

A 35-year-old woman, Mary Ogbeifu, and her 17-year-old son, Godwin Ogbeifu, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command over the gruesome murder of their 60-year-old neighbor, Iyabo Olasheinde.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu Abiodun divisional headquarters.

Godwin Ogbeifu, who resides at Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of Ojodu, was said to have gone to the compound of the deceased at Omolara Street, Yakoyo.

He was sent away from the compound having been warned not to come to the compound before.

On getting home, he informed his mother who then followed him to the said compound where the deceased was met within the compound.

While the mother was quarreling with the deceased and demanding for the reason why her son was sent away, the son, who is deaf and dumb, took a broken bottle which he brought with him and stabbed the deceased in the neck.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Office, Ojodu Abiodun, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade, mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the two suspects were apprehended and the victim rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, with the view to charge them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.