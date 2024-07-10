Police arrest man with human parts in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory says it has arrested a suspect with human skull and bones in the Lugbe area of Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeh said the suspect was arrested by operatives from Iddo Police Divisional Headquarters at Gosa Kipikipi village in Lugbe area on July 9 at about 9:00pm.

She said the suspect told the police operatives, during interrogation, that he picked the human parts from the bush while hunting in Kuje.

Adeh said the suspect had confessed that his intention was to sell the body parts for N600,000.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Benneth Igweh, had ordered a thorough investigation into the case to ascertain the bearer of the body parts.

She said the investigation would identify the intended buyer, whether the suspect killed anyone to be in possession of the body parts and how long the suspect had been in the alleged business.

Adeh said the CP had urged residents to be wary of their environment and report suspicious activities through the police emergency numbers, 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938 and 07057337653.

