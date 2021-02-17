The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one David Idibie of Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah Area of Lagos State, for the murder of his wife, one Juliana Idibie, 42, of same address, on 16th February, 2021 at about 10pm.

It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained severe head injury. While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

The police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation. While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spare anyone who kills his or her spouse.

The CP commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promises to make sure justice is done in the case.