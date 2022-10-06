Police arrest man suspected of raping mentally unstable sister in Kebbi

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested two suspected rapists in two separate incidents in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmad Magaji-Kontagora, revealed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said that one of the suspects raped an eight-year-old girl while the other raped his mentally unstable sister.

Magaji-Kontagora said: “One Danjuma Tanko, 30, of Zariya Kala-Kala village, Koko/Besse LGA, dubiously took an eight-year-old girl of the same address who was selling beans cake into the house of one Umaru Dauda and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her and gave her N200.

“Later, the suspect also gave the said Dauda N200 for using his room to perpetrate his evil intention.

“Case is still under investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”

The Commissioner said the incident occurred on September 16, 2022 at about 1pm.

He said that the second rape incident was allegedly perpetrated on September 26 by one Bashir Ibrahim of Kangiwa town.

According to him, the suspect deceitfully took his “unsound mind sister” into a drainage and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

He said the suspect will be charged to court after investigation.

Magaji-Kontagora called on the members of the public to monitor their surroundings to stop such incidents and help provide the command with useful information on suspicious persons.