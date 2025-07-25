Police arrest man over death of two teenagers, rescue newborn

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of an abducted newborn and detention of a suspect allegedly behind the killing of two seven-year-old girls in Toro Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday.

Wakil said the incident, which involved a 19-year-old suspect, occurred on July 22.

According to him, the suspect allegedly lured the two children from their village to facilitate the abduction of the newborn.

He said: “Preliminary investigations indicate that after taking the baby, the suspect led the girls to a nearby maize farm, where they were brutally murdered.

“Upon receiving the report, police officers, working with local vigilance groups, swiftly launched an operation and recovered the remains of the children.

“The operatives also rescued the kidnapped newborn, after catching the suspect.”

The command’s spokesman also said that the tragedy sparked off violent protests, during which angry youths of the community reportedly set churches ablaze and attempted to burn down the Tulu Divisional Police Headquarters.

Wakil said that reinforcements from the Area Command and neighbouring divisions were deployed to restore order and successfully quell the uprising.

He confirmed that 16 persons were being detained in connection with the unrest.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, to have condemned the violence.

The police boss was also said to have urged the residents to maintain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“He assured that a thorough investigation is already ongoing to ensure that justice is served,” Wakil also said.

