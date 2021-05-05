Police operatives attached to Denton Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a man, Omotayo Olaiya for threatening a woman, Olatunji Shakirat.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the man was arrested on on 3rd May, 2021.

The statement read, “Police operatives attached to Denton Division of the Lagos State Police Command on 3 May at about 11am received a complaint from one Mrs Olatunji Shakirat Mayo, f, that one Omotayo Olaiya, m, threatened to kill her with a gun inside the Ansarudeen Mosque, located at no 72-74, Bola Street, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

“On the strength of the complaint, a surveillance team was detailed to track down the suspect and he was eventually arrested. A Brownie Pistol and one Motorola walkie-talkie were recovered from the suspect.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he bought the pistol from one Taiwo, m, residing at Ikorodu Area of Lagos State in November, 2020, at the rate of Eighty Thousand naira (N80,000).

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and arrest of other culprits in connection with the case of unlawful possession of firearms and threat to life of the complainant.”

In another development, the Police Operatives attached to Festac Division of the Command, rescued an abandoned baby girl, of about six months on Tuesday 4th May, 2021 at 24B, Plot 3006, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

The Police in conjunction with the Social Workers from Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have taken care of the rescued baby and she has been taken to the Juvenile and Women Centre (JWC) Alakara for further action.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the cruel and inhuman act of abandoning babies, on the road or in the bush, that, such heinous act is criminal and will not be tolerated in the state.