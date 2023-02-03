Police arrest man for setting his wife ablaze

A 46-year old man, Hassan Azeez has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command, for pouring petrol on his wife and subsequently set her ablaze.

The suspect according to a press statement issued Friday by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi was arrested following a report lodged at Ibogun divisional headquarters by the victim’s father, who reported on 22nd of October 2022.

Oyeyemi said the father confirmed the incident to the police, saying that the sad incident was triggered by a minor disagreement, and that the victim, a mother of one, has been rushed to a hospital in Ibadan.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ibogun division, CSP Samuel Oladele quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene. But before getting there, the suspect has escaped.

“Since then, the police operatives have been on his trail until 22nd of January when he was eventually apprehended .

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have run away to the Benin Republic confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it on the devil” Oyeyemi revealed.

According to the victim’s father, the husband asked the victim to prepare food for him, but instead of the victim preparing his food, she was busy washing clothes.

Consequently, the husband got annoyed because he was hungry and the annoyance made him pour petrol on her and set her on fire.

When asked whose clothes the woman was washing, he confessed that it was his clothes.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.