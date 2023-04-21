Police arrest man for killing his girlfriend in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested a man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend.

.The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued Friday in Kaduna, the State’s capital, saying that the accused was arrested when he was about to be lynched by a mob.

Jalige narrated that on April 14 at about 21:30hrs, the Command received a distress call that there was a mob action at NEPA Roundabout in Kaduna metropolis where an unruly crowd was about to lynch a man.

“Operatives were immediately mobilised to the scene.

On getting there, they met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by a crowd”, he said.

According to Jalige, information gathered revealed that the suspect attacked his girlfriend of Old Command Secondary and Nursery School, Sokoto Road, Kaduna with a machete and inflicted multiple degrees of injury on her face, arms and hands.

He explained that during the attack, the man severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot of resources on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.

“The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment. A doctor on duty confirmed she was dead.

“The corpse of the lady has been deposited at the same hospital, for an autopsy”, Jalige said.

He confirmed that the investigation was ongoing.