Police arrest man for impregnating his 15-year-old daughter

The Ondo State Police Command says it has apprehended one Oyewole Adamolekun for allegedly engaging in a prolonged incestuous relationship with his biological daughter, aged 15, which resulted in pregnancy.

The command’s spokesman and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Ayanlade said Ademolekun was a resident of Taye Village, Lafa 2, Ajue Area.

He said the case came to public attention on October 8, 2025 when one Julius Olusola, a resident of the same area, lodged a formal complaint at the Enu-Owa Divisional Police Headquarters, Ondo Town.

The command’s spokesperson said the complainant alleged that the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter since she was three years old.

He said: “Acting swiftly on the report, officers of the division arrested the suspect.

“The victim was immediately taken to a medical facility where an ultrasound examination confirmed that she was 19 weeks and two days pregnant.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“He (suspect) is currently in police custody, and the case has been transferred to the command’s gender desk for diligent investigation and expedited prosecution.”

The spokesperson also said the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned the act and described it as not only criminal, but also morally reprehensible.

Ayanlade said: “Lawal reiterated the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of sexual abuse, particularly against minors.

“The CP assured that the command would ensure that justice is served with utmost urgency, professionalism, and precision.

“He appreciated the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for his unwavering commitment to institutional reforms and protection of vulnerable persons across the country.

“Lawal, however, warned that the command would not relent in identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals involved in such heinous crimes.

“The CP, therefore, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any form of abuse or suspicious behavior to the nearest police station.”

According to Ayanlade, Lawal reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting the rights, dignity, and safety of all residents of Ondo State.