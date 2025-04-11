Police arrest man for impregnating 17-year-old daughter

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Umar Sule for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his biological daughter and impregnating her.

This was disclosed by the command’s spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement he issued on Friday.

Wakil said: “On April 3, 2025 at about 16:30hrs, the command received a complaint from one Abdullahi Baban Karatu aged 55 years of Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LG, Bauchi State, through Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters against one Sule aged 54 years of the same address.

“It was alleged that sometime in the month of November 2024 at about 21:00hrs, he premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.“Upon receipt of the report, a team of certified season detectives was assigned to conduct a discreet investigation and arrest the accused.

”Wakil said Sule admitted committing the offence, adding: “While interviewing the victim, she corroborated the suspect’s statements, adding that the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her.

“Thereafter, on the return of her mother, she observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her who was responsible. “The victim disclosed that it was her biological father.”

