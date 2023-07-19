Police arrest man for beating lover to death in Cross River

828 828

The Police Command in Cross River has arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Calabar South Local Government Area of the State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar Wednesday.

She said that the suspect attacked the victim, simply identified as Ndereke, after a minor disagreement that occurred at Abasi Obori Street Tuesday.

Ugbo said the personnel of Uwanse Divisional Police Headquarters carried out the arrest on arriving at the scene, following a distress call received on the incident.

“The police rushed the victim to University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH). Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

“Following established protocols, her remains were deposited in the morgue for autopsy, to shed more light on the exact cause of her death.

“The suspect is already in our custody and we will ensure that he faces the full weight of justice for his alleged action,” the Police spokesperson said.