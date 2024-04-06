The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Haruna, for allegedly stealing cables from a transformer in the Onikan area of the state.
The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.
Hundeyin said that police operatives stormed the scene of the crime after receiving a distress call and apprehended the suspect.
Also Read
- Police arrest man for allegedly stealing transformer cables in Lagos
- Five reasons Wrestlemania XL is a must-watch for you!
- President Tinubu: Building Nigeria brick by brick, by Fredrick Nwabufo
- Afenifere and the progressive camp (1), by Abiodun Komolafe
- NSCDC arrests three minors over alleged attempted rape in Ebonyi
“Following a distress call, officers of Onikan Division arrested the suspect after he jumped into a compound, and cut off cables from the transformer within the premises.
“He was arrested with a machete, two saws and pliers,” the image maker said.
The spokesperson said that investigations into the case was ongoing.