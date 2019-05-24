The Police Command in Borno, on Friday said it had arrested an Internally Displaced Person for allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man to death.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Usman Sadiq, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Friday.

Usman said that the assailant, Bukar Awani of Bakkassi IDP camp, allegedly stabbed Tijjani Ahmadu, from Monguno, with a knife during a fight in the camp.

He said that the victim died as a result of the attack, which occurred on Tuesday.

He said: “The victim was found in the pool of his blood and taken to the police station at the camp.’’

The spokesman added that Ahmadu died after he was rushed to Umaru Shehu Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that investigation was ongoing.