Kebbi Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man, Ibrahim Umar of Nufawa village, Basaura district of Jega Local Government, for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Katako area of Bara village in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday that the suspect dragged the minor to a millet farm and forcefully had intercourse with her.

Danjuma said after the suspect was done with her, he gave her one packet of candy, valued at N25.

He said the parents of the girl reported the incident to authorities, and after due police investigation, the suspect admitted to the act.

He said: The suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime. He will be charged to court to face the law.”

Danjuma appealed to members of the public to see the duty of fighting crime as a collective responsibility.

He added: “We should continue to partner to maintain our status as the safest state in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspect, pleading for mercy, said it was his fist involvement in rape.

“This is the work of the devil; please, forgive me as such a thing will not repeat itself again,” the suspect pleaded.