Police arrest man for allegedly killing neighbour’s 28-year-old son

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man, Eze Amadi, for allegedly killing the 28-year-old son of his neighbour, Ifeanyi Otu, in Kajola, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Command spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Friday.

Ayanlade said investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

He urged residents of the community to remain calm, saying that the law would take its course.

He said: “The suspect is already in our custody, investigation is ongoing and after investigation is concluded, he will be charged to court.

“I urge residents to remain calm over the matter.”

NAN reports that residents of Kajola community were thrown into mourning on Monday following the alleged killing of Otu by the suspect in his house.

It was not clear what transpired between the suspect and victim.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly tortured the 28-year-old victim to death before concealing his body inside a water drum to be disposed off at night.

NAN learnt that some residents of the community apprehended the suspect while attempting to dispose off the corpse, using a motorcycle.

It was gathered the father of the victim, Michael Otu, and the suspect reside in the same neighbourhood in the community.

One of the residents who pleaded anonymity said: “Nobody knows what transpired between them.”

The father of the victim said that the killing of his son was devastating.

Otu said: “I was at home when I received a call that my son’s body, wrapped with foam, had been discovered inside a water drum.

“When I got to the scene, I saw him lying lifeless after the drum was cut open.

“I was told that the suspect was caught while trying to dispose of the body.

“Justice must be served in this case.”

