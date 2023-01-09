Police arrest man for allegedly killing his stepmother, sister

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Gaddafi Sagir, 20, for allegedly stabbing to death his stepmother with screwdriver and strangling to death his eight-year-old sister.

The Command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Kiyawa said in the statement in Kano on Sunday: “On January 7, at about 11:30pm, we received an information from one Sagir Yakubu of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, that he returned home and met his pregnant wife Rabi’atu Sagir, 25, and her daughter, Munawwara Sagir, 8, in a pool of blood dead.

“He is strongly suspecting his son, Gaddafi.

“On receiving the information the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Dauda, instructed a team of detectives led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, DPO Rijiyar Zaki Division, to ensure the arrest of the culprit.

“The team immediately went to the scene and rushed the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they were confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor.”

According to Kiyawa, the suspect was arrested in an uncompleted building in an attempt to escape from Kano.

He added: “During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to have single handedly used a screwdriver to stab his stepmother on her neck and forehead.

“He also strangled her daughter with her head tie until she was no longer breathing and investigation is ongoing.”