Police arrest man for allegedly killing another over parking

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested a 41-year-old man, Tolulope Olowu for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old Pablo to death over car parking on their street.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Saturday at about 10.00 p.m. at First Unity Estate, Badore area of Ajah.

He said the case was reported to the Langbasa Police Division on Sunday at about 2.00 a.m.

The spokesman said that the suspect and the deceased are residents of Gbadamosi Street in the estate.

“They had a misunderstanding over parking of vehicles on the street.

“In the process, Tolulope allegedly stabbed Pablo with a knife in the stomach and he died on the spot.

“Based on the report, teams of detectives from the division visited and photographed the scene.

“The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at IDH Morgue, Yaba for autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspect has been arrested with an exhibit of crime, while investigation was in progress.