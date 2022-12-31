Police arrest man for allegedly defrauding PoS operators

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old man, Emmanuel Okorafor, for defrauding Point of Sale operators in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement posted on Friday on the official Twitter handle of the RRS, Lagos State Police Command.

It stated that the suspect, who was caught in Automated Teller Machine fraud, was arrested on Thursday in the Ojota area of the state.

It said: “He normally give them a figure in seven, which the operator would enter into his POS (N52,000:00).

“Once the machine is handed to him to enter his PIN, he would cleverly delete two zeros (N5,200:00) before returning it to the operators.

“With this, the operators pay him N52,000:00 while he is debited N5,200:00.”

According to the RRS, the suspect has confessed to the crime.

The statement added: “In his confession, he re-enacted same fraud in five POS points yesterday around Ogudu GRA and Ojota before he was arrested in the evening.

“As at yesterday, three POS operators said he played the same trick on them. His ATM matched that used in defrauding the victim.

“Some of them said they have accused and sacked many of their attendants for stealing their money.”

The RRS stated that investigations revealed that the ATM was used to collect various sums of money ranging from N52,000 to N5,500 in many POS points.