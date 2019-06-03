Enugu State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested a 25-year-old Izuchukwu Ifeacho over alleged murder of another man in a cult-related disagreement in Amankpunato community of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu, and gave the name of the victim as Iruchukwu Nnebe.

Amaraizu said that the incident occurred on Friday, in Amankpunato community in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that operatives of the command had also recovered the kitchen knife allegedly used by the suspect to commit the act.

He said that the suspect had confessed that the deceased was a member of Baga cult confraternity, and had been pressurizing him to join the group, but that he had always refused and avoided him.

He said: “However, on that fateful day, in the night the suspect had gone to a certain shop at Amankpunato to eat Indomie where he was allegedly trailed to by the deceased and his other cult members.

“When they tracked him to the shop, they told him that today ‘Korofo’ will suck blood since he did not want to join them.

“He maintained that following this, the deceased and his associates started beating him and that he eventually ran away from them and went and collected a kitchen knife and returned to the scene where he stabbed the deceased.’’

Amaraizu said that the deceased was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

He said that body of the deceased has been deposited at Oji River General Hospital mortuary, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, had ordered full-scale investigation into the incident.

He said that the suspect was already helping operatives of the command in the investigation.