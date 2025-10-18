Police arrest man, 49, for defilement, drug-induced abortion of minor

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Azeez Lamidi, a 49-year-old resident of 64, Eegun, Ogbagi-Akoko for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl and inducing her abortion through the administration of drugs.

Spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He saying the incident was reported on October 9, 2025 by one Salami at Ogbagi Police Station.

Ayanlade explained that the complainant disclosed that his 14-year-old daughter began bleeding profusely from her private part while attempting to defecate.

He said: “The victim was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Ogbagi-Akoko, where the medical personnel confirmed that she had recently undergone a drug-induced abortion.

“Upon interrogation, the victim revealed that the suspect had been sexually abusing her repeatedly and when he discovered she was pregnant, he allegedly gave her drugs that led to the abortion.

“The victim has since been referred to the State Specialist Hospital, Igbatoro, for comprehensive medical care, while the suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.”

Ayanlade explained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, had directed that the case be transferred to the command’s gender unit for discreet and thorough investigation.

He said the CP condemned in strong terms the rising cases of child sexual abuse and reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice was served.

The spokesperson, therefore, said the CP had issued a stern warning to individuals who preyed on minors or engaged in any form of sexual exploitation.

“The command will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law upon anyone found culpable,” he said.