Police arrest man, 43, for ‘raping’ 80-year-old woman in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested one Dan’asabe Eddo, a 43-year-old man, for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in the state.

The Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a press statement made available to our Correspondent in Lafia on Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspect who is an indigene of Kaduna State but resident in Garaku in the Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State went to the house of the octogenarian woman who lives alone and forcefully raped her.

“One Dan’asabe Eddo, a 43-year-old man of Kubasha Village, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna, but a resident of Kundami Village, Garaku, Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State, nocturnally went into the residence of an 80-year-old woman who stays alone at the same village and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, Police operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested. Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the commission of the offence and blamed it on handiworks of the devil,” the statement read in part.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for further investigations while urging members of the public to pay special attention to the elderly in order to guard them against such occurrences.