Police arrest man, 39, for allegedly defiling minor in Ondo

Police detectives attached to Zonal CID, Zone 17 Headquarters, Akure, say they have arrested one Afolami Olanrewaju, 32, of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State for allegedly defiling a nine- year old child.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by ASP Adeoye Akeem, ZONE 17 Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) on Sunday in Akure

Akeem, who explained that the suspect was arrested on May 18, said Olanrewaju committed the offence on Feb. 22 at the provision shop of the victim’s mother in Ile-Oluji.

“The suspect volunteered to drop off the victim and her siblings at their parents’ house.

“On getting to the house, forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim and immediately packed his loads from his house in Ile Oluji and went into hiding.

“Effort intensified by the detectives led to his arrest in Akure, Ondo State. The suspect confessed to committing the crime during interrogation.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to hospital for immediate medical attention while the suspect was arraigned at an Akure High Court.

“He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to custody of Nigeria Correctional Service pending continuation of the case.

” The case was adjourned until July 27, 2022,” the PPRO said.